Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 105,818 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Arch Capital Group worth $198,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.