Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,149,184 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,149,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Marathon Oil worth $202,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

