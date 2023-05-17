Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.85% of Concentrix worth $197,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Concentrix by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Concentrix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

