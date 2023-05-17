Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.60 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hub Group worth $194,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

