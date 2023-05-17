Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 242,429 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Hologic worth $202,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

