Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $200.21 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of ABM Industries worth $200,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

