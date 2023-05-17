MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $201,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.