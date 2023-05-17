Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,528 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Snap-on worth $195,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

