Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Toll Brothers worth $194,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

