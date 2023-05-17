Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $198.63 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,087,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $198,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 150,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 19,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.