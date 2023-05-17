Aviva PLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 258.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Lear worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

