Aviva PLC Buys 76,459 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.