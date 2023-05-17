HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,604 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,288 shares of company stock worth $9,762,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

