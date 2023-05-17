Aviva PLC Has $8.19 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,252 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Match Group worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

