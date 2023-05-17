Aviva PLC Acquires 22,418 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AerCap by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

