Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,464 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,833 shares of company stock worth $51,840,060. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

