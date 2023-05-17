Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

