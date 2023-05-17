Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RENASANT Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 416,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

