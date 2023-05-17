Huntington National Bank Has $57,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

