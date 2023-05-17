Capital Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.