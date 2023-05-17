Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.09 and its 200 day moving average is $340.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

