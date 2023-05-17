Aviva PLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.