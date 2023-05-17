Aviva PLC Acquires 20,234 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

