Aviva PLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $335.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.