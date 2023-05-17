Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

