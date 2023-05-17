Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Sector Perform

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.
MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.05.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
