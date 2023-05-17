EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

TTD opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

