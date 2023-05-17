MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

