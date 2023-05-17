298,253 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

