Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.07.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

