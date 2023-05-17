486 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $329.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.41.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

