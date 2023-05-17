Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,217,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,413,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 370,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 87,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 668,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

