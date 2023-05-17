Prudential PLC Purchases 87,670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

