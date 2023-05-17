MAI Capital Management Has $331,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

