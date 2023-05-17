Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

