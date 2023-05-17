MAI Capital Management Invests $420,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BALL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

