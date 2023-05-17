Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

