Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

