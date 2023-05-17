Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,730 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

URA stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

