Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $242,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

