Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,574 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $192,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ARKF opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

