Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,305 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

