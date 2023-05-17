13,011 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TGNA opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

