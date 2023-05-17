VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 384,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.