Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTEC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

