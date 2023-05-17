Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 50,632 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NG. StockNews.com raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

