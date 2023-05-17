Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 42,195 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

