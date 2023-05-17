Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,914 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 431,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

