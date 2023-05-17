Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,847 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,260.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

