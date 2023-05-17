Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVYE opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

